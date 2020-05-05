31-year-old Delhi police constable dies due to Coronavirus | Oneindia News

Delhi Police has reported its first coronavirus-linked death - a 31-year-old constable who died at the city's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The constable, identified as Amit Rana, showed no COVID-19 symptoms till Monday evening.

Public transport, which has been off roads since the lockdown against coronavirus was announced on March 25, will soon begin rolling, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured transporters today.

There, however, will be some restrictions, said the minister.

The Union government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to other nations also grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are prohibited for exports,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) that comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a notification.