Wolf announced healthcare facilities and first responders can send their N95 masks to be decontaminated, and all they have to pay is the cost of shipping.



Tweets about this Chris Carr RT @RepublicanAGs: A 21-state coalition, led by @ChrisCarr_Ga, asked House and Senate leadership to enact liability protections for busines… 38 minutes ago RAGA A 21-state coalition, led by @ChrisCarr_Ga, asked House and Senate leadership to enact liability protections for bu… https://t.co/zF6qW4PpNw 4 hours ago Sonicu Sonicu's KN95 and Level 1 masks are FDA Registered. COVID-19 protection for Hospitals, Fi... https://t.co/ionSK6jiRp https://t.co/IZiDTh7k6B 6 hours ago Brad Letcher RT @SD_Guard: The 114th Fighter Wing will conduct flyovers at several healthcare facilities throughout Eastern South Dakota May 16 to honor… 8 hours ago Anju Mariam Varghese A nurse stays faithful to sensible patient care, and loyal to the physician and the healthcare institution. What do… https://t.co/ExE5F3VH5x 11 hours ago Vegan Conservative RT @CShalby: 3,614 healthcare workers and first-responders have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in LA County. 20 healthcare workers have d… 1 day ago WhatsHerFace RT @Shelly_Conlon: The Air National Guard's 114th Fighter Wing will fly over healthcare facilities in eastern SD on May 16 to honor healthc… 1 day ago Colleen Shalby 3,614 healthcare workers and first-responders have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in LA County. 20 healthcare wor… https://t.co/WjIl5x6lC6 1 day ago