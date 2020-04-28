Employment lawyer: Government must provide clear lockdown easing guidance for businesses
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Employment lawyer: Government must provide clear lockdown easing guidance for businesses
With lockdown restrictions in the UK expected to be gradually lifted, there have been concerns over the lgeal implications for employers and employees alike.
Employment lawyer Danielle Parsons explains some of the intricacies of this process.
Unions and business are apprehensive about the legal and health risks of returning to work, looking to the government for guidance; whereas ministers claim the onus is on businesses to make their workplaces safe for their employees.