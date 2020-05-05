Vanessa Bryant Finds 'One More Letter' From Late Husband Kobe Bryant Vanessa revealed that she discovered the sweet note, addressed to the "Love of my Life," four months after she lost Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Last Friday, Vanessa paid tribute to Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday.

Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram