Exclusive Preview Of Special Video Celebrating National Nurses Week

WELL TODAY IS NATIONAL NURSE'S DAY THE BEGINNING OF NATIONAL NURSE'S WEEK AND THE PANDEMIC IS MAKING THE RECOGNITION MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER. WE ARE ALL GETTING EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW OF A SPECIAL VIRTUAL EVENT WITH LOCAL TIES, A TRIBUTE TO NURSES NATIONWIDE, THROUGH SONG, DANCE, AND THE SPOKEN WORD. "EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER ALICIA REID GIVES US SNEAK PEAK SHE SPOKE WITH A LOCAL NURSE, FEATURED IN THE EVENT. MUSIC ISN'T NECESSARILY A PASSION, BUT AT ANY MOMENT, SURGICAL AND TRAUMA ICU NURSE ALLISON WILL BREAK OUT IN SONG. I JUST ALWAYS HAVE A SONG GOING NONE MY HEAD. ALLEY AND NUMBER OF OTHER NURSES ACROSS THE NATION WILL GET TO SHOWCASE THEIR TALENT? TONIGHT'S COURAGE ON LINE EVENT. WITHIN THE FIRST TEN MINUTES OF THE SHOW YOU'RE GOING SEE SOMETHING PRETTY AMAZING. WE WILL ALSO HEAR ABOUT HIGH LEVELS OF STRESS, AND BURN-OUT. SHOWING THEY'RE REAL PEOPLE. EACH DAY I'M GREETED BY A SEA OF EMOTION, I'M LONELY BUT I'M SURROUNDED, I'M ANXIOUS BUT HUMMED RECALL, I'M SCARED BUT I'M GRATEFUL. AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, I'M TIRED, BUT I'M UNBELIEVABLY INSPIRED. NEWLY MINT ERD NURSE, SPENT TIME WORK AT COVID-19 TESTING SITE, JUST RECENTLY A NAN HER NEIGHBORHOOD VERBALLY ASSAULTED HER USING RACIAL SLURS. IT IS ONE OF THE FIRST TIMES WHERE I FELT SO VULNERABLE, AND FELT LIKE MY PHYSICAL SAFETY WAS BEING THREAT END. SHE WAS SHAKEN, BUT SAYS AS PROUD ASIAN-AMERICAN, HER STRENGTH RESILIENCE AND COMPASSION WILL SHINE THROUGH. I DON'T WANT THESE EXPERIENCE TOSS HARDEN ME AS NURSE. AND I WANT TO STRIVE TO CONTINUE TO TREAT EVERYONE WITH COMPASSION. TONIGHT THOUSANDS OF VIRTUAL GUESTS WILL TUNE IN TO HONOR THEM ALL. REALLY WANT TO CREATE A PLATFORM THAT WAS FOR THESE NURSE TOSS OPEN THEIR HEARTS. ALICIA REID, CBS 3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS". JORDAN, AND HER TEAM HAVE, BEEN WORKING INCREDIBLY HARD ON THIS. THE COURAGE EVENT BEGINS AT 8: 30 TONIGHT, AND YOU CAN LEARN MORE, AND FINDS A LINK TO THE WEBSITE ON OUR WEBSITE OR THE LINC TO THE EVENT RATHER ON OUR WEBSITE CBSPHILLY.COM.





