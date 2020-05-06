Coronavirus numbers by county: May 6, 2020

Latest coronavirus numbers in the counties in our viewing area that are part of the mohawk valley region.

These numbers not only keep the public informed, but they help county leaders in the region formulate their time line to reopen.

<change > today just six new cases to report in oneida county....for a total of 555 since march 17th.

<change > 22 are hospitalized.

221 have recovered...thats 23 more than yesterday.

As for that one criteria we still have to meet....its testing....the county executive said today we are not far off...so what does this mean going forward.

More people being tested less people being found to be positive, and thats good.

As we move forward...how many cases we have, hows the health system handling them...and how do we understand the risk that allows us the implementsthe data driven approaches to slowing the spread, mitigate the future outbreaks so we can being to reopen.

Tomorrow picente will roll out a flow chart showing just how each industry sector can reopen smartly and safely.

If you want to tune in to watch...that press conference is at 3pm on cbs utica.

Now herkimer county of course is part of the mohawk valley region....we stay at 88 total cases.

No new cases to report today.... <change > no hospitalizations....a nd more good news six more people have recovered.

And in otsego county, more great news, we remain at no new cases for over a week now.

<change > just one person remains hospitalized 57 have recovered...that means at this time there is just one active case in otsego county.

All hopeful signs as we move closer to may 15th.

