Nurse Art Appreciation

Today marks the first day of national nurses week.

However, many of the annual events honoring these workers have been postponed due to covid-19.

News 12's angela moryan shows us how the chattanooga art community is making nurses feel extra appreciated this year.

Doreen phillips/rn: "it's incredible, to have people say thank you.

I just can't even tell you."

Chattanooga artists are touching local nurses -- from a distance -- all through their art.

A collaboration of 32 artists created over 400 thank you cards to deliver to those on the frontlines.

Frances mcdonald/found er, mark making: "i'm so moving by the outpouring of love and support that the artist community is showing these frontliners.

They're getting their letters and it's bringing them to tears.

It brings us to tears to even make them."

Each card is handmade, with a special note inside.

Jamie simmons/rn: "i was really touched that it was individualized.

Every card is different, and they really took time to try to appreciate us."

Alex whiteney/rn: "taking care of the patients, it just means so much.

It just warms my heart for them to send it to us."

This year's national nurses week looks different.

No banquets.

No award ceremonies.

No large celebrations.

At least not right now.

These cards help recognize the hard-working nurses -- as the fight against covid-19 continues.

Phillips: "you just feel isolated.

People are afraid.

They stay away from you.

To have people in the community say, 'hey, we care about you.

We appreciate you.'

It means the world.

It means so much."

Deborah deal/chief nursing officer: "this has been a difficult time for all of our caregivers, so for them to receive these thank you notes, it just lets us know that the community is supporting us."

Wilkey: "since this whole covid thing has come about, it's been a nurses month, or two months.

The community has just brought so much joy into the hospital in this hard time.

They've just showed so much appreciation to all of us, and i feel like it's, nurses week has just kept going on, and it's really special."

Reporting in chattanooga, angela moryan, news 12 now.

