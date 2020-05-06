Lyft Demand Improved In April, 'Path To Profitability'

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable, saying ridership hit by the coronavirus pandemic had improved in late April.

Shares in Lyft rose over 18% in after-hours trading, but shares are still less than half the $72 price from their initial public offering last year.

Shares of larger rival Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) were up 9%.

The first-quarter results offer a first look at the impact of strict stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the virus in many of the ride-hailing industry’s largest markets.