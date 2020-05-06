Ice Cold in Alex movie (1958) - John Mills, Sylvia Syms, Anthony Quayle Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 day ago Ice Cold in Alex movie (1958) - John Mills, Sylvia Syms, Anthony Quayle Ice Cold in Alex movie (1958) - Plot synopsis: During World War II in North Africa, a medical field unit must cross the desert in their ambulance in order to reach the British lines in Alexandria. Director: J. Lee Thompson Writers: Christopher Landon, T.J. Morrison, Christopher Landon Stars: John Mills, Sylvia Syms, Anthony Quayle 0

