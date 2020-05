Florists Adjusting To New Normal Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:28s - Published now Florists Adjusting To New Normal The Arden Park Florist and Gift Gallery has been making modifications days ahead of a busy Mother’s Day Weekend. They've now made curbside pick up an option for customers. 0

