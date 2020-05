Rummenigge: Right to decide title 'on the pitch' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 hours ago Rummenigge: Right to decide title 'on the pitch' Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge supports the decision to restart the Bundesliga and believes it is the correct call to decide the title 'on the pitch'. 0

