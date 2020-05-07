Andhra Pradesh gas leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rushes to meet victims| Oneindia News
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Andhra Pradesh gas leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rushes to meet victims| Oneindia News
At least 10 feared dead after toxic gas leak in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, CM rushes to meet hospitalised victims; Centre monitoring situation IN Andhra Pradesh closely, Rahul Gandhi urges congress workers to help people; News reports suggest gas leak happened as tanks were left unattended due to the lockdown; Andhra Pradesh DGP says plant was following all protocols and thorough investigation underway to ascertain cause of leak and more news