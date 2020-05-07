Global  

Andhra Pradesh gas leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rushes to meet victims| Oneindia News

Andhra Pradesh gas leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rushes to meet victims| Oneindia News

Andhra Pradesh gas leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rushes to meet victims| Oneindia News

At least 10 feared dead after toxic gas leak in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, CM rushes to meet hospitalised victims; Centre monitoring situation IN Andhra Pradesh closely, Rahul Gandhi urges congress workers to help people; News reports suggest gas leak happened as tanks were left unattended due to the lockdown; Andhra Pradesh DGP says plant was following all protocols and thorough investigation underway to ascertain cause of leak and more news

Visakhapatnam gas leak death toll jumps to 6, PM Modi to meet NDMA officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 7) spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra...
Zee News - Published

Vishakapatnam gas leak: Take every possible step to save lives, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as death toll reaches 8

The death toll in gas leak at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra...
Zee News - Published


velugusrikanth

SrikanthVelugu RT @firstpost: #AndhraPradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Rs. 1 crore compensation to the next of kin of the deceased in #VizagGasLea… 16 minutes ago

itsDKhere

Dileep_Pony RT @ANI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and directed the district officials to t… 17 minutes ago

y_prathap

Prathap reddy RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – Decision will be taken on what action to be taken against the company. There was no alarm when there was gas le… 19 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #AndhraPradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Rs. 1 crore compensation to the next of kin of the deceased in… https://t.co/4y21Xm16s5 20 minutes ago

shia_channel

Shia Channel News INDIA: VISAKHAPATNAM 🇮🇳 Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 10 Dead, 300 Hospitalised & Over 5,000 Sick After Leak at LG… https://t.co/cPaTDKXRKb 22 minutes ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 #NewsAlert – Decision will be taken on what action to be taken against the company. There was no alarm when there w… https://t.co/w2uOMZPuNV 26 minutes ago

mitraphoenix

Sanghamitra RT @NewIndianXpress: Entire RR Venkatapuram village in #Visakhapatnam has been evacuated said AP DGP D Gautam Sawang, while adding that an… 43 minutes ago

Niteshfearless

Nitesh Dubey 🇮🇳 (stay home - stay safe) RT @NewsMobileIndia: Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets those hospitalized at King George hospital. #V… 44 minutes ago


Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant [Video]

Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant

At least eight people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India. The dead included an eight-year-old girl, and nearly 1,000 people suffered breathing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
#VizagGasLeak: Atleast 8 dead and over 1000 sick after gas leak at a chemical plant | Oneindia [Video]

#VizagGasLeak: Atleast 8 dead and over 1000 sick after gas leak at a chemical plant | Oneindia

At least eight people, including a child, have died and over 1,000 have fallen sick after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam. More than..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published