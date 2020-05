Thursday 5:15 a.m. forecast Brian: SEND IT OUT TO LISAHIDALGO FOR A LOOK AT THEFORECAST.NICE AND A LITTLE BREEZY TODAY.Lisa: THE WINDS WILL PICK UP.RIGHT NOW, IT'S FAIRLY CALM.GUSTS THIS AFTERNOON NEAR ABOUT40 MILES PER HOUR.COLD FRONT SET TO ROLL THROUGHTOMORROW, SO THE WINDS AREPING -- PICKING UP FOR IT.COOLER THIS WEEKEND, I'LL SHOWYOU HOW MUCH COOLER COMING UP.RIGHT NOW, TEMPERATURES IN THE40S FOR THE MOST PART.PRETTY NICE STATE.SHOULD BE IN THE MID 60S BY NOONAND 4:00, WINDY WITH HIGHSAROUND 70°°.47 IN DENVER RIGHT NOW, FEELSLIKE 43.YOU CAN SEE WE HAVE A NICE CLEARSKY.SOME NEIGHBORHOODS ARE GOING TOBE A LITTLE WARMER.RIGHT NOW, WE ARE AT 44 INTHORNTON, 47 IN AURORA, AND 42IN LITTLETON THIS MORNING.AND COMPARED TO YESTERDAY, IT'SABOUT 5 TO 10°° WARMER OVER THENORTHEASTERN CORNER OF THESTATE.WINDS AGAIN FAIRLY CALM.SPEEDS HAVE BEEN 15 TO NEAR 20MILES PER HOUR NEAR ESTES PARKAND NEDERLAND, AND WINDIER ASTHE DAY GOES ON.WE HAVE SOME HIGH FIRE DANGER,SO FIRE WEATHER WARNINGS HAVEBEEN ISSUED FOR TODAY.ALL THE METRO AREA SOUTH THROUGHTRINIDAD, INTO NEW MEXICO ANDMOST OF THE WESTERN SLOPE.AND A LOOK WHAT ALL OF THATLOOKS LIKE ON FUTURECAST.BY 11:00, LOW TO MID 60S.30S AND 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS,CHILLY IN POCKETS.AND THEN CLOSE TO 70 THISAFTERNOON BETWEEN 4 AND 5.YOU'LL NOTICE THE NORTHWESTERLYWINDS BY THAT POINT OBVIOUSLYREALLY PICKING UP ALONG THEFRONT RANGE AND THE FOOTHILLSAND SPOT LIKE HIGHWAY 93, IT'SGOING TO GET PRETTY GUSTY.NOW, EARLY TOMORROW YOU CAN SEEHOW SNOW IS POPPING UP.A SLIGHT CHANCE WITH THE FRONTPUSHING THROUGH, THE WINDS WILLTICK OUT OF THE NORTH, A FEWLIGHT SNOW SHOWERS TOMORROWMORNING, MAYBE RAIN MIXED INWITH IT.WE HAVE TO KEEP AN EYE ON THAT.MOSTLY SUNNY TOMORROW AFTERNOONBUT COOLER.HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S ONFRIDAY.FROM NEAR 70 TODAY TO 10°° COOLEON FRIDAY, CHHLLY IN THE MORNINGWITH TEMPERATURES DOWN TO NEARFREEZING IN SOME SPOTS.SO IF YOU DID PLANT, YOU'LL WANTTO COVER THINGS UP OR BRING THEMINSIDE.WE WILL LIKELY SEE SOME FROSTADVISORIES, MAYBE EVEN SOMEFREEZE WARNINGS ISSUED LATERTODAY.A GORGEOUS AFTERNOON.LOW TO MID 60S AND WARMER FORTH