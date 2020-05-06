U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged on Wednesday from the hospital.
According to Reuters, the 87-year-old had been hospitalized for a benign gall bladder condition.
During her time in the hospital, she took part remotely in arguments in two cases.
In a statement court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Ginsburg is “doing well and glad to be home”.
Ginsburg will return to the hospital for outpatient visits in the coming weeks and have a gallstone removed.
Ginsburg was treated successfully for pancreatic cancer last year.
