U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged on Wednesday from the hospital.

According to Reuters, the 87-year-old had been hospitalized for a benign gall bladder condition.

During her time in the hospital, she took part remotely in arguments in two cases.

In a statement court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Ginsburg is “doing well and glad to be home”.

Ginsburg will return to the hospital for outpatient visits in the coming weeks and have a gallstone removed.

Ginsburg was treated successfully for pancreatic cancer last year.

The first case involved an Obamacare requiremen

