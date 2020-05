Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus lockdown to continue in Scotland Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 22 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus lockdown to continue in Scotland Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the pandemic lockdown would be continued in Scotland. Speaking at her daily briefing from the Scottish Government’s headquarters in Edinburgh, she said: “Our assessment of the evidence leads me to the conclusion that the lockdown must be extended at this stage.”

Tweets about this Andrew RT @aDissentient: Apparently, Nicola Sturgeon has ignored her scientific advisors to extend the lockdown. https://t.co/BtVxdUWrym 9 seconds ago Grace Murphy RT @BerthanPete: I hear you, Nicola! It sounds awfy like "Fuck off Boris!" That's fine by me! | Sturgeon tells PM: 'I will not be pressured… 46 seconds ago CrawleyKeepNHSpublic RT @ScotNational: Nicola Sturgeon warned Boris Johnson against trying to pressure the Scottish Government 'into lifting restrictions premat… 52 seconds ago Bobby McNair🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @EU_Citizen2: I agree with Nicola. Scotland lockdown 'must be extended' - easing it 'very risky', Sturgeon says https://t.co/1oMOJhDYHV 58 seconds ago rez RT @SkyNews: 'If you don't test people until after you've got a case, you're simply trying to solve a problem after it's been created' For… 1 minute ago Stacey Mullen RT @Glasgow_Times: 🎥 FM Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland's lockdown will continue for another three weeks https://t.co/NLm9Ido8ye https://… 2 minutes ago The National Nicola Sturgeon warned Boris Johnson against trying to pressure the Scottish Government 'into lifting restrictions… https://t.co/C6Jqkqhey3 2 minutes ago Charvey RT @spunkph0ne: Dying of Coronavirus after refusing to stay in lockdown because you don’t like Nicola Sturgeon must be the staunchest way t… 3 minutes ago