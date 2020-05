Banksy releases new art to honor healthcare workers Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Banksy releases new art to honor healthcare workers Anonymous artist Banksy has left a new piece of art at a United Kingdom hospital. The image depicts a young boy holding up a nurse doll wearing a cape. The hospital plans to keep the painting through the summer before auctioning it off. 0

New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses LONDON (AP) — A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been...

