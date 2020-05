Moderna Prepping Covid-19 Vaccine Trial With FDA Blessing Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:36s - Published 2 weeks ago Moderna Prepping Covid-19 Vaccine Trial With FDA Blessing Moderna is on a roll with a potential vaccine to treat the novel coronavirus, receiving fas-track FDA approval for a phase 2 trial, with a phase 3 not far behind. 0

