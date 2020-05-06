Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Awantipora encounter: Another terrorist killed, internet services suspended

Awantipora encounter: Another terrorist killed, internet services suspended

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Awantipora encounter: Another terrorist killed, internet services suspended

Awantipora encounter: Another terrorist killed, internet services suspended

A terrorist has been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

The encounter broke out at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kashmir valley.

So far, two terrorists have been killed in Awantipora encounter.

One AK-56 rifle was recovered from the terrorist who was killed earlier in the encounter.

The gunfight between security forces and terrorists started at Sharshali Khrew area last night.

Civilians from around 12 to 15 houses in the area were evacuated in the morning.

Identity and group affiliation of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir encounter

Riyaz Naikoo, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist on the run for 8 years, was on Wednesday killed in an...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AjayGau18346067

Ajay Gautam Another***sent to the***hole where they actully belongs # Top Hizb terrorist Riyaz Naikoo killed by secu… https://t.co/5AUeOO51Bj 1 day ago

michaelalok

Er. MICHAEL ALOK ANOTHER BLOW TO SICULARS - https://t.co/cM9Mx5mYpf 1 day ago

nihar897

Nihar Malhotra In a major breakthrough, security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter in S… https://t.co/A8cnVYKSVJ 1 day ago

AshutoshV10

Ashutosh Terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo has been killed in an encounter in Pulwama. He carried a re… https://t.co/hCIdL5T8HM 1 day ago

iamrajputmanoj

Manoj Rana🇮🇳💎 A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander,#RiyazNaikoo has been trapped by security forces in an ongoing encounter in South… https://t.co/HBPg8SXfEs 2 days ago

KeralalifeMag

Keralalife A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, #RiyazNaikoo has been trapped by security forces in an ongoing encounter in Sout… https://t.co/W1pk8y366U 2 days ago

PrabuJanavi

JanaviPrabu Top Hizbul commander trapped in Kashmir encounter internet services snapped for precaution Key Hizbul Mujahideen co… https://t.co/mnAaRlmcaz 2 days ago

NewsLineIFE

🔆News Line IFE 🔆🌈Live📡 #BreakingNews : As per Indian media reports yet Another Encounter Started at Beighpora #Awantipora in #Pulwama Dist… https://t.co/pYfOFml3zA 2 days ago