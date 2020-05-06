Awantipora encounter: Another terrorist killed, internet services suspended

A terrorist has been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

The encounter broke out at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kashmir valley.

So far, two terrorists have been killed in Awantipora encounter.

One AK-56 rifle was recovered from the terrorist who was killed earlier in the encounter.

The gunfight between security forces and terrorists started at Sharshali Khrew area last night.

Civilians from around 12 to 15 houses in the area were evacuated in the morning.

Identity and group affiliation of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained.