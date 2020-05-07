Sir Mick Jagger quarantining in French castle He's currently holed up in La Fourchette, his stunning chateau near Poce-sur-Cisse, on the banks of the River Loire, which he bought in 1982 for £2.2 million.

Over the years, Mick has been visited by famous pals including David Bowie Tina Turner and Sir Paul McCartney at the property, which he calls his "haven of peace in the valley of kings" and he and his fellow Rolling Stones rockers even recorded their last album at La Fourchette.

Meanwhile, Mick recently revealed The Rolling Stones are "raring to get back on stage" when it's safe to do so.