Netanyahu Gets Another Chance To Form The Government
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won another chance to form a coalition government.
According to Reuters, the victory comes despite his upcoming trial on corruption charges.
Netanyahu, 70, has denied any wrong-doing ahead of his trial, which is due to open on May 24.
The chance to form a government brings him closer to a fifth term after more than a year of political stalemate.
Seventy-two of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers signed on to Netanyahu’s candidacy.