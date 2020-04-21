Netanyahu Gets Another Chance To Form The Government

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won another chance to form a coalition government.

According to Reuters, the victory comes despite his upcoming trial on corruption charges.

Netanyahu, 70, has denied any wrong-doing ahead of his trial, which is due to open on May 24.

The chance to form a government brings him closer to a fifth term after more than a year of political stalemate.

Seventy-two of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers signed on to Netanyahu’s candidacy.