Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Benjamin Netanyahu > Netanyahu Gets Another Chance To Form The Government

Netanyahu Gets Another Chance To Form The Government

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Netanyahu Gets Another Chance To Form The Government

Netanyahu Gets Another Chance To Form The Government

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won another chance to form a coalition government.

According to Reuters, the victory comes despite his upcoming trial on corruption charges.

Netanyahu, 70, has denied any wrong-doing ahead of his trial, which is due to open on May 24.

The chance to form a government brings him closer to a fifth term after more than a year of political stalemate.

Seventy-two of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers signed on to Netanyahu’s candidacy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel's Netanyahu gets another chance to form government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday won another chance to form a coalition...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.comBrisbane TimesBelfast Telegraph


Israel's parliament, Supreme Court pave way for Netanyahu to lead government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally received the support of a majority of lawmakers to...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GER_Resistance

𝕲𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖆 MGGA🇩🇪🇨🇵🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇹🇾🇪 Israel's Netanyahu gets another chance to form government https://t.co/hWlbCxG3nU 4 minutes ago

thebandsoftime

The Bands of Time Israel's Netanyahu gets another chance to form government https://t.co/TCJXrpvRiX 11 minutes ago

ROJNAME_english

Rojname News English Israel's Netanyahu gets another chance to form government https://t.co/Bb5uQQM8PO 31 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Israel's Netanyahu gets another chance to form government https://t.co/hXmaL46Qmx https://t.co/9ZTfQSlob0 32 minutes ago

Rojname_com

Rojname Kurdish News ☀️ Israel's Netanyahu gets another chance to form government https://t.co/FFYhLG7WiS 33 minutes ago

ParlGov

ParlGov #Israel's Netanyahu gets another chance to form government https://t.co/oqzYRhGpUo #news 33 minutes ago

AustraliaPM

PM of Australia News Israel's Netanyahu gets another chance to form government : #auspol #australiapm https://t.co/TvXbdFbpMc 37 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Netanyahu Gets Another Chance To Form The Government: https://t.co/cwlYP3I0AZ #Israel 51 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu cleared by Supreme Court to form government [Video]

Netanyahu cleared by Supreme Court to form government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on corruption charges does not disqualify him from forming a government, Israel's top court said on Wednesday, paving the way for the veteran leader to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Two men, sharing 'prime minister' - can it work? [Video]

Two men, sharing 'prime minister' - can it work?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz have signed an agreement for a unity government under which they will take turns leading Israel after three elections that neither won...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published