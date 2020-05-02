Brighton remain opposed to neutral grounds to finish Premier League

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber insists it is not just clubs fighting for Premier League survival who oppose the completion of the season at neutral venues.

The Seagulls boss remains opposed to finishing the 2019-20 campaign on anything other than a home-and-away basis, even though Premier League clubs are understood to have been told the use of eight to 10 neutral venues is the only way it can be done in a way which satisfies the Government and emergency services amid the coronavirus pandemic.