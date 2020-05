Unanimous Supreme Court Throws Out Convictions As Overreach Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:34s - Published 22 minutes ago Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni had their convictions thrown out Thursday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Unanimous Supreme Court Throws Out Convictions As Overreach IN A UNOMINOUS DECISIONU.S. SUPREME COURT HAS THROWNOUT CONVICTIONS OF TWO PEOPLEINVOLVE IN THE NEW JERSEYBRIDGE GATE SCANDAL.THE COURT SAYS THAT THEGOVERNMENT OVER REACHED INPROSECUTING BRIDGET KELLY ANDBILL BARONI, TWO WERE INVOLVEDIN CREATING A MASSIVE TRAFFICJAM IN 2013 TO PUNISH THEDEMOCRATIC MAYOR OF FORT LEEWHO REFUSED TO ENDORSEREELECTION OF THE REPUBLICANGOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE.KELLY ANN ARE AND ABOUT AROANE WRITE QUICK OF FRAUD ANDCONSPIRACY BUT JUSTICES RULED





Recent related news from verified sources Unanimous Supreme Court throws out ‘Bridgegate’ convictions WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two people involved in New...

Seattle Times - Published 7 hours ago Also reported by • FT.com









You Might Like



Tweets about this Debbie RT @harrylitman: Pretty big news: Supreme Court throws out Bridgegate convictions. Unanimous opinion by Kagan, based on scheme's failure to… 1 minute ago File411 Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions “government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Ke… https://t.co/dF43Z1mfho 2 minutes ago Denver7 News The U.S. Supreme Court threw out the convictions of two political insiders involved in the "Bridgegate" scandal in… https://t.co/m6pI91W9Kq 5 minutes ago Carla Baranauckas Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions https://t.co/uhaXYN1ZrY via @thepressofac 7 minutes ago WNCT The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the convictions of two political insiders involved in New Jersey’s “Bridgeg… https://t.co/AMKjMj9zFn 9 minutes ago 🆘🇳🇮🆘🇳🇮SOSNICARAGUA🆘🇳🇮🆘🇳🇮 RT @VOANews: Unanimous Supreme Court Throws Out 'Bridgegate' Convictions https://t.co/KZUdpoXKTi https://t.co/kZ1irObESs 16 minutes ago Brexitwolf RT @ACSpollen: Unanimous Supreme Court throws out convictions against Chris Christie's former aides in New Jersey 'Bridgegate' scandal http… 17 minutes ago