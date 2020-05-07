Global  

‘Supporting them feels good’: Brunswick man feeds local first responders

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
A Brunswick man with a medical history of underlying issues is feeding first responders during the pandemic — despite his personal hardships.

Sheyrl stanley is at home, recovering with the help of her two daughters.

A brunswick man with a long medical history... is feeding local first responders ... during the pandemic despite his own hardships.

21-year-old chris carswell is no stranger to good deeds.

After undergoing several medical treatments... he created a foundation called "one boy for change" ... to help others in their time of need.

Carswell is raising money for waffle house restaurants in houston county ... to feed frontline workers... through the restaurant's adopt-a-meal effort.

He donated about 20 meals to the perry police department this week.

"they really supported me with a lot of the stuff that i have gone through so supporting them feel good, it feels right to help them




