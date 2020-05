New program will fight the spread of COVID-19 in Buffalo's most vulnerable zip codes

15 pastors will reach out to those in 10 of Buffalo’s most vulnerable zip codes to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The African American Health Equity Task Force has started The Social Determinant of Health Program.

GOOD EVENING ONCEAGAIN..A DOZEN LOCALRELIGIOUS LEADERSARE GETTING A BIGBOOST IN THEIRMISSION TO PROVIDEEMERGENCYOUTREACH IN SOMEOF THE COMMUNITIESHIT HARDEST BYCOVID-19.

ALL NEW AT5:30... 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTEROLIVIA PROIA HAS THESTORY.10 ZIP CODES.

15PASTORS.

ONE GOAL.PASTOR: IF JESUS WASWALKING THE STREETSOF BUFFALO AND HESAW US ENGAGED INTHIS WAY, HE WOULDBE PLEASEDTHE AFRICANAMERICAN HEALTHEQUITY TASK FORCEHAS STARTED THESOCIALDETERMINANT OFHEALTH PROGRAM.IT'S A 12 WEEK LONGINITIATIVE FUNDED BYE-C-M-C.SOT 00:13PASTOR: THE WHOLEIDEA BEHIND THEPROJECT IS THATTHERE ARE SO MANYMEMBERS OF OURCOMMUNITY WHO HAVEBEEN ASKED TO DOTHINGS THAT ARDIFFICULT IF NOTIMPOSSIBLE TO DOLIKE SOCIALDISTANCE... OR BUYTWO WEEKS WORTHOF FOOD.

SOMEMBERS OF THE 15CHURCHES WILL BECALLING THOSETHESE 10VULNERABLE ZIPCODES THROUGH THEVOTER REGISTRATIONDATA BASE.

THEY'LLALSO BE KNOCKINGON DOORS.

THE GOALIS TO FIND OUT WHATTHEY NEED.SOT 00:12PATOR: TO HELPPEOPLE SHELTER ATHOME.

TO GETCLINICAL CARE IF THEYNEED IT.

TO HELP THEGET INTO PRIMARYCARE PRACTICES.

SOTHAT THEY CAN LIVE AHEALTHIER LIFE.IF SOMEONE NEEDSFOOD, THEY WILLBRING THEM FOOD.

IFTHEY NEED MENTALHEALTH CARE, IT WILLBE PROVIDED.

IFSOMEONE IS SICK,THEY'LL BE REFERREDTO THE CLOSESTPRIMARY CAREDOCTOR.SOT 00:03PASTOR: THE NURSEWILL PICK UP THEPHONE AND DO THECLINICAL INTERVIEW.STAND UP: AND IF IT'SDETERMINED THATSOMEONE NEEDS ACOVID-19 TEST THEY'LLBE BROUGHT IN TOTESTING SITES JUSTLIKE THIS ONE RIGHTHERE.SOT 00:06VAZQUEZ: GBAUHN ISGOING TO USE THISVAN SO PEOPLE WHOJUST CANT COME IN.THERE'S NOTRANSPORTATION, WECAN BRING THEM TOTHE SITES.THOSE WHO CAN'TGET TO THE TESTINGSITE THEMSELVESWILL BE BROUGHTTHERE IN ONE OFTHESE VANS.

IF THEYTEST POSITIVE, THEIRNEW PRIMARY CAREDOCTOR WILL BEGINCONTACT TRACING.SOT 00:09WE CAN BEGIN TOCHECK THE HOUSE TOMAKE SURE NO OELSE WAS INFECTED.THEN WE CAN CONTAINTHIS.

ALMOST LIKE AQUARANTINE OF THATHOUSE AND THENCLEAR.THE GOAL IS TO FIGHTTHE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAKS AMONGSOME OF BUFFALO'SMOST VULNERABLE.

INBUFFALO, OLIVIAPR