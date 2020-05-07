Global  

5pm hit businesses

5pm hit businesses
5pm hit businesses
5pm hit businesses

Businesses are slowly in the process of reopening.

44news reporter megan diventi is live in downtown evansville with a look at what business leaders are doing to make sure the process goes as smoothly as possible.

Brian and jessica--- these are the signs the southwest indiana chamber -- says will be up at businesses to communicate with the community.

This is in an effort to make sure the transition of reopening goes smoothly-- while being safe.

The signs mention maintaining a safe social distance---and wearing masks when shopping.

The city of evansville along with henderson county ---are collaboratin g together in this process for those in our region.

Officials say there has been a focus among business owners to keep customers and employees as safe as possible.

City leaders say this effort will also restore confidence to local businesses.

"were all worried about our economies, we want them to bounce back and this is one way we can do it and cooperate on either side of the river to help get it done because we all know we share workforce, we share shoppers, we share business owners and cooperating in this way is only going to benefit us and help the public kn ow its safe to come back in our stores."

"there are alot of people working on this effort and really with a focus on making sure people get back to work and back into the market place in the safest healthiest way possible."

The signs are available at this time.

The window clings will be available later today---- all businesses have to do is contact one either the henderson county chamber--or the southwest indiana chamber.

Officials say they hope the public will respect the guidelines put in place---as we work to getting business back and running.

In evansville, md-44news.

