Beverly's Angels delivers food to homebound people in SWFL

IN THIS REBOUND REPORT-OUR SANDRA RODRIGUEZ CAUGHT UPWITH THE GROUP...AS THEY GOTREADY FOR TODAY’S DISTRIBUTION.( 0:09 - 0:21)( 1:12 - 1:17)( 1:18 - 1:25)NATS *DOOR KNOCKING*THEY’RE CALLED BEVERLY’S ANGELSAND THEY’RE MISSION IS TO SPREADLOVE AND KINDNESS THROUGHOUT THECOMMUNITY59:08(Faith Schwalback, Founder,Beverly’s Angels):"When the pandemic began, westarted delivering yummy mealsof love, which is a home-cookedmeal that’s delivered tofamily that otherwise cannotcome out because of theirautoimmune system or cancer."FAITH SCHWALBACK FOUNDED THEORGANIZATION 2 YEARS AGO AS AWAY TO REMEMBER HER MOM━BEVERLY━ WHO SUFFERED FROMDEMENTIASINCE THEN, THE GROUP HAS GROWNTO 64 VOLUNTEERS━ CALLEDANGELS4:12:10(Faith Schwalback, Founder,Beverly’s Angels):"She used to give Thanksgivingmeals that she would drop off toour church, and that’s whatstarted this whole process wasgiving food and the comfort offood."TODAY━ THE ANGELS LOADED UPTHEIR CARS WITH FROZEN MEALSPROVIDED THROUGH A PARTNERSHIPWITH THE NAPLES SAILING YACHTCLUBAND NOW, ALSO GROCERIES━DONATEDBY ST.

MATTHEW’S HOUSEIT’S ALL ENOUGH FOR 50 FAMILIES2:04:35(Faith Schwalback, Founder,Beverly’s Angels):"Now we can really help thesepeople that are really indesperate need of food rightnow."ST.

MATTHEW’S HOUSE HAS BEENHELPING THOUSANDS OF FAMILIESTHROUGH THEIR MOBILE PANTRIESTHEY SAY THIS IS A WAY TO EXPANDTHEIR MISSION AND HELP FAMILIESTHAT CANNOT ATTEND...SOT Vann Ellison, President &CEO, St.

Matthew’s House):"As long as we’re here, andthere’s groceries in our pantry,we’re going to be helping outthe neighbors around us."SOT(Nicole Tanaka, Naples):"Right now, with times beingtough and not having a lot ofwork, it definitely means theworld."HELPING FAMILIES LIKE NICOLE’SIS WHAT KEEPS THESE ANGLESGOING FAITH KNOWS HER MOM WOULDBE PROUD4:06:10/4:21:39(Faith Schwalback, Founder,Beverly’s Angels):"My mom is.

She’s crying tearsof joy from heaven.

ON MOTHER'S DAY, THE ANGELS WILL BE DELIVERING READY TO EAT YUMMY MEALS OF LOVE, ALONG WITH SMALL BOUQUETS OF FLOWERS... IN NAPLES, SANDRA RODRIGUEZ... FOX 4 IN YOUR CORNER..

WE’LL SAYIT AGAIN.

