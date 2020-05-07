Global  

Dr. Bob Kocher discusses President Trump claims he inherited a broken response system to pandemics

Dr. Bob Kocher discusses ?President Trump claims he inherited a broken response system to pandemics

Dr. Bob Kocher discusses ?President Trump claims he inherited a broken response system to pandemics

President Trump continues to say he inherited a broken response system to pandemics from the Obama administration.

Dr. Bob Kocher who served in the Obama administration as Special Assistant to the President for Healthcare and Economic Policy on the National Economic Council weighs in.

