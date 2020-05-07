Dr. Bob Kocher discusses ?President Trump claims he inherited a broken response system to pandemics
|
President Trump continues to say he inherited a broken response system to pandemics from the Obama administration.
Dr. Bob Kocher who served in the Obama administration as Special Assistant to the President for Healthcare and Economic Policy on the National Economic Council weighs in.