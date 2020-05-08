Global  

Trump adviser Stephen Moore: US jobless rate to reach 20% soon

Larry talks with White House adviser Stephen Moore about the health of the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, including his warning of a surging jobless rate.

And, he addresses his controversial statement about civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Stephen Moore: 'Very Swift Kind of Recovery for Fall'

Despite being critical of how long the U.S. remained in lockdown amid the coronavirus, former Trump...
Newsmax - Published


robertloerzel

Robert Loerzel RT @TomSchuba: Stephen Moore, a former Trump campaign adviser and co-author of Trumponomics, leads the crowd in cheers of “recall Pritzker”… 3 days ago

TomSchuba

Tom Schuba Stephen Moore, a former Trump campaign adviser and co-author of Trumponomics, leads the crowd in cheers of “recall… https://t.co/fehTtNkD7n 3 days ago

LAWriter

SEO Web Writer @PJ19071668 @zev_dr Speaking of economists giving medical advice, here's Trump economic advisor Stephen Moore:… https://t.co/SUCM2EJJdo 3 days ago

fran_chambers

Francesca Chambers Stephen Moore, an economic adviser to Trump, said Pelosi’s push to extend unemployment benefits is the “single most… https://t.co/7HcY7J2LFZ 6 days ago


President Trump's Senior Economic Adviser Called Working Americans "Human Capital Stock" [Video]

President Trump's Senior Economic Adviser Called Working Americans "Human Capital Stock"

President Trump's senior White House economic adviser, on Sunday called working Americans "human capital stock". Economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in an interview that America's "human capital..

Dismal Jobs Report May Spell Trouble For Trump In November [Video]

Dismal Jobs Report May Spell Trouble For Trump In November

Senior White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett spread some gloomy news Sunday about the US economy. Appearing on CNN's 'State of the Union,' Hassett said US unemployment rates are likely to spike in..

