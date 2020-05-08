Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day
Today marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
A day where the Allies met the German forces to sign an unconditional surrender.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day
-- AS GERMAN FORCES SIGNEDTHEIR UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF V-E DAYCOMES AT A STRANGE TIME, GIVENTHE CORONAVIRS PANDEMIC ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINESIMPOSED AROUND THE WORLD.THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS