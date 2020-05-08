Priyanka Gandhi to pay fares of migrant workers returning to Amethi and Raeraebareli | Oneindia News

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought the names of migrant workers returning to Amethi and Raebareli so that her party could pay for their train fare from the administration of Amethi and Raebareli.

LK Advani and other top leaders of the BJP including Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be tried for criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Masjid, the Supreme Court ruled today, agreeing with a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI in its case over the razing of the disputed mosque on December 6, 1992.

A man in Gujarat's Surat has been accused of brutally thrashing a migrant worker after charging him and others three times the regular price for train tickets to return home amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

More news