Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Priyanka Gandhi to pay fares of migrant workers returning to Amethi and Raeraebareli | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Priyanka Gandhi to pay fares of migrant workers returning to Amethi and Raeraebareli | Oneindia News

Priyanka Gandhi to pay fares of migrant workers returning to Amethi and Raeraebareli | Oneindia News

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought the names of migrant workers returning to Amethi and Raebareli so that her party could pay for their train fare from the administration of Amethi and Raebareli.

LK Advani and other top leaders of the BJP including Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be tried for criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Masjid, the Supreme Court ruled today, agreeing with a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI in its case over the razing of the disputed mosque on December 6, 1992.

A man in Gujarat's Surat has been accused of brutally thrashing a migrant worker after charging him and others three times the regular price for train tickets to return home amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

More news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mayur_malpani

mayur malpani RT @archu243: Where is the “500 buses ki Rani” #PriyankaGandhi Sonia Gandhi did fake propaganda of paying train fares for migrants Priyan… 3 days ago

SudhirDixitAdv2

Sudhir Dixit Advocate RT @congress_: Smt. Priyanka Gandhi is ready to pay for the migrant's train fare. It is not asking for any help other than giving the list… 3 days ago

archu243

Archie Where is the “500 buses ki Rani” #PriyankaGandhi Sonia Gandhi did fake propaganda of paying train fares for migran… https://t.co/zzm2cUNbtr 4 days ago

ABDURRA94787346

ABDUR RAHIM RT @bhatia_niraj23: @priyankagandhi to pay for train fares of UP migrant workers returning to Amethi, Raebareli: Cong dt unit | India News… 5 days ago

MegalaJ2

Megala_J RT @SoniaGandhi_FC: Priyanka Gandhi to pay for train fares of UP migrant workers returning to Amethi, Raebareli: Cong dt unit https://t.co/… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FM Sitharaman lambasts Priyanka Gandhi on migrants' bus row [Video]

FM Sitharaman lambasts Priyanka Gandhi on migrants' bus row

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over politics on exodus of migrant workers. "If she (Priyanaka Gandhi) really focused about UP govt, she should see..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Cyclone Amphan: Atleast 2 killed in West Bengal as cyclone makes landing | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: Atleast 2 killed in West Bengal as cyclone makes landing | Oneindia News

Two women were reportedly killed in Howrah district and Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal due to uprooting of trees as Cyclone Amphan with a windspeed of up to 190 kmph entered..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:39Published