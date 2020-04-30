Global  

CBSE to conduct 10th, 12th board exams from 1st July to 15th July: Govt

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining Class 10 exams (for students of violence-hit North-East Delhi ) and Class 12 board examination between July 1 and July 15.

The HRD ministry has already announced that the JEE (Main) exam will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and NEET from July 26.

