CBSE to conduct 10th, 12th board exams from 1st July to 15th July: Govt
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:48s - Published
CBSE to conduct 10th, 12th board exams from 1st July to 15th July: Govt
The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining Class 10 exams (for students of violence-hit North-East Delhi ) and Class 12 board examination between July 1 and July 15.
The HRD ministry has already announced that the JEE (Main) exam will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and NEET from July 26.
Watch the video for more details.