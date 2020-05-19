Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBSE allowed migrant students to write exams from respective district they are in: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:11s - Published
CBSE allowed migrant students to write exams from respective district they are in: Ramesh Pokhriyal

CBSE allowed migrant students to write exams from respective district they are in: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow migrant students to write exams from the respective district they are in, instead of coming back to the schools.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "CBSE has decided that students who went back to their homes states or districts can inform their schools.

They will be permitted to write exams in the district where they currently are.

In the 1st week of June, they will be told that in what school they'll be able to write exam."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #CBSE allowed migrant students to write exams from respective district they are in: #RameshPokhriyal… https://t.co/7HZ7Tm8dzo 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan: Atleast 2 killed in West Bengal as cyclone makes landing | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: Atleast 2 killed in West Bengal as cyclone makes landing | Oneindia News

Two women were reportedly killed in Howrah district and Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal due to uprooting of trees as Cyclone Amphan with a windspeed of up to 190 kmph entered..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:39Published
Online AP Exams Suffer Glitch, Students May Have To Retake Or Submit Answers Via Email [Video]

Online AP Exams Suffer Glitch, Students May Have To Retake Or Submit Answers Via Email

High school students who took Advanced Placement exams online may have to do it again next month because of a technical glitch. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published