CBSE allowed migrant students to write exams from respective district they are in: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow migrant students to write exams from the respective district they are in, instead of coming back to the schools.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "CBSE has decided that students who went back to their homes states or districts can inform their schools.

They will be permitted to write exams in the district where they currently are.

In the 1st week of June, they will be told that in what school they'll be able to write exam."