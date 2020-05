‘Students can give CBSE board exams from city they are in’: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank spoke on migrant students giving exams during lockdown.

The minister said CBSE will allow migrant students to give exmas from the city they are in.

Students will have to inform the schools in their districts, the minister said.

Students have migrated to respective states after Covid-19 lockdown.

CBSE had announced new dates for the remaining 10th, 12th board exams.