In Other News: Train crushes migrant workers; IAF jet crash; relief for Flynn

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:13s - Published
In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, 16 migrant workers were crushed by a goods train on Friday.

The workers were asleep on the railway tracks when the tragedy occurred.

In Punjab, a Mig-29 fighter aircraft crashed in Chuharpur village.

The pilot of the IAF jet had ejected safely before the crash.

Meanwhile, National Green Tribunal (NGT) slammed an interim penalty of Rs 50 crore on LG Polymers India over Vizag gas leak.

NGT sough response from Centre and other agencies over gas leak.

In other news, actor Raveen Tandon shared a throwback video of Rishi Kapoor.

Kapoor had recently died after two-year-long battle from cancer.

