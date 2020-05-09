Lane, Linn, and Douglas join counties applying to reopen

In their applications, county leader need to show how they believe they have met the state's seven prerequisites for phase one.

P- p-e to a decline in positive cases.

These are some of things counties need to show before they can begin reopening one week from today.

As kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren show us most counties in our say they have applied to the state.

But public health experts say everyone need to remain vigilant for it to work.

In a letter to governor kate brown's office, lane county leaders say they are ready to open for phase one.

They outlined how they believe they have meet the state's seven prerequisites.

But lane county public health spokesman jason davis says in order for it work everyone needs to do their part.

While our seven different benchmarks are ready what we need to see and what we hope to see is that community involvement in this whole process.

Davis says that means keeping up doing the simple things like wearing a mask when you can't practice social distancing.

Under phase one, restaurants and bars can open up for sit-down services with restrictions.

So can barbers and hair salons.

Plus gathering of 25 people will be allowed.

Stand up and lane county isn't the only county to apply.

Leader in douglas county say they submitted their application yesterday while coos and linn county both sent in applications today.

Sot i'm seeing all the people attempting to get ready i must have had ten people call today alone.

Linn county commissioner will tucker says they first plannedto send more then 30 pages of reports to governor browns office.

But in the end, they just sent a six page letter after he says were told to keep it simple.

So when could counties learn if they can get the go ahead?

Sot: i'm expecting to hear something on monday or tuesday next week.

A day many can't waint for.

In euegen i'm michael sevren kezi