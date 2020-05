CSUB Baseball preparing for eventual return to the field

PLAYING SOME BALL.WELL.

.

.LOCAL TEAMS DEFINITELYDO.

.

.BUT FOR ALL WHO HAVEMISSEDTHE GAME OF BASEBALL.

.

.IT'SMADE IT'S RETURN TO AMERICANTELEVISION.THE STADIUMS MAY BE EMPTY.

..BUT BASEBALL IS BACK.

AT LEASTINSOUTH KOREA.GIVING FANS OF AMERICA'S PASTTIME.

.

.

AND MANY OTHERS.

..SOMETHING TO WATCH ON T-V.BRINGING HOPE HERE FORBAKERSFIELD TEAMS, THAT ARETURN TO THEIR DIAMONDS COULDBE CLOSE."IT'S EXCITING TO SEE THAT WE'REAT A POINT WHERE IT MIGHT BESTARTING TO TURN A LITTLE BITFOR US.""IT SUCKS NOT BEING ABLE TO PLAYBASEBALL BUT THAT'S WHYYOU KEEP WORKING HARD TO MAKESURE YOU CAN PLAYTHIS FUN GAME FOR AS LONG AS YOUCAN."THE SEASON MAY HAVE ENDED BACKIN MARCH .

.

BUT THAT WORKHASN'T."WE REALLY NEED TO KEEP THE MINDRIGHT AND THE BODIES RIGHT ANDKEEP THEM MOTIVATED AND EXCITEDTO COME OUT AND ANDHAVE THE OPPORTUNITY HOPEFULLYSOON TO DO WHAT THEYSET OUT TO DO THIS SEASON."AGREEING WITH HIS COLLEGE COACH..

.SOPHOMOREPITCHER ROMAN ANGELO HAS GOTTENCREATIVE WHILE STAYINGSHARP.

.

."THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING, SOMUCH STUFF ON THE INTERNET YOUCAN DO TO, YOU KNOW, KEEP INSHAPE, SO THERE'S NOEXCUSE FOR THAT."EVEN CREATING HIS OWN THROWINGSET-UP WITH SUPPLIES HEPICKED FROM LOCAL STORES."IT'S NOT THE SAME AS PLAYINGCATCH OF SOMEONE ORTHROWING IN A LIVE GAME BUT ATLEAST KEEPS MY ARM YOU KNOWACTIVE."FOR THIS PROGRAM, A MAIN GOALHAS ALWAYS BEENDEVELOPMENT .

.

.ESPECIALLY ASTHE TEAM GEARS UP TO SWITCHCONFERENCES.

DESPITE NO INSEASONOR OFF-SEASONTRAINING IN THE FORSEEABLEFUTURE.

.

.THAT DOESN'T CHANGE."WE'RE JUST GOING TO NEED TOUNDERSTAND THE SITUATIONAND GET OUR GUYS TO COMPETE AT AHIGHER LEVELWHEN THEY'RE WHEN THEY'RE DONEWITH THIS THING ANDHOPEFULLY WE CAN DEVELOP ENOUGHTO WHERE WHEN WECHARGE INTO THAT.

BIG WEST, WEMAKE A GREAT PRESENCE RIGHTAWAY OUT OF THE GATE.

""WE ALL CANNOT WAIT TO GET BACKOUT ON BASEBALL FIELD AND STARTCOMPETING."AND FOR SOME OF US, WE'LL JUSTHAVE TO KEEP PLAYING BYOURSELVES.

