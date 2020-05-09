Jeremy Corbyn’s BROTHER is fined and told to leave London anti-lockdown march
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Jeremy Corbyn’s brother, Piers Corbyn, appeared at an anti-lockdown demo in Central London today (May 9th).
At one point, he was filmed being issued with a fixed penalty notice and told to leave the area.
The protest comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an easing of the lockdown tomorrow.