DHS: The US Secret Service Has Droves Of COVID-19 Positive Workers

The Department of Homeland Security says 11 Secret Service agents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

DHS documents also show that 23 employees have already recovered from the disease, with an additional 60 who are reportedly self-quarantining.

According to Business Insider, it's unknown whether the agents have been working at the White House.

Likewise, it's also unknown whether they have had any recent contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

President Trump's valet, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, and Ivanka Trump's personal assistant have all tested positive for COVID-19.

