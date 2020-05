La Salle University Holds Virtual Graduate Ceremony For Class Of 2020 Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 day ago An in-person commencement is planned for a later date. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend La Salle University Holds Virtual Graduate Ceremony For Class Of 2020 FOR BOARDWALK TREATS AT THEREOPENED BEACHES.DONYA BACCHUS CBS NEWS LOSANGELES.VIRTUAL GRADUATION CEREMONYTODAY FOR THE 2020 GLADGRADUATES OF LASALLE UNIVERSITYONLY COMMENCEMENT INCLUDEDCELEBRATORY MESSAGES AND THISSTONE COLD SEND OFF FROM THEPRESIDENT OF LASALLE'S ALUMNIASSOCIATION.I WAS GIVEN THIS AFTER ANALUMNI EVENT AND I PUT IT INCOLD STODGE AND SAID I WOULDSAVE IT FOR A SPECIAL EVENT.AND YOU THE CLASS OF 2020 ARETHAT SPECIAL EVENT.I KNOW WE'VE BEEN THROUGH ALOT.AND LIKE THIS PIECE OF ICE, SOMEOF OUR SENIOR YEAR IS JUSTFROZEN IN TIME WAITING TO BEUNLEASHED.BUT I GUARANTEE YOU, WHEN THISIS OVER, WE WILL HAVE THAT HUGECELEBRATION.1600 STUDENTS ARE RECEIVINGUNDERGRADUATE AND GRADUATE LEVEL