Day 47 lockdown updates: Top medical body partners with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

With the third phase of the nationwide lockdown slated to be lifted in a week on May 17, the number of coronavirus cases in the country are yet to see a downward trend.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has neared the 63,000-mark including 2,109 deaths and 19,358 recoveries.

Of the 62,939 cases, 41,427 are active.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 48 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike in the number of deaths in the state.

The state also crossed the 20,000-mark with 1,165 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 20,228 with 779 deaths, the state health department said in a statement.