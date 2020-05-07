Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Day 47 lockdown updates: Top medical body partners with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Day 47 lockdown updates: Top medical body partners with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

Day 47 lockdown updates: Top medical body partners with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

With the third phase of the nationwide lockdown slated to be lifted in a week on May 17, the number of coronavirus cases in the country are yet to see a downward trend.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has neared the 63,000-mark including 2,109 deaths and 19,358 recoveries.

Of the 62,939 cases, 41,427 are active.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 48 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike in the number of deaths in the state.

The state also crossed the 20,000-mark with 1,165 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 20,228 with 779 deaths.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 48 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike in the number of deaths in the state.

The state also crossed the 20,000-mark with 1,165 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 20,228 with 779 deaths, the state health department said in a statement.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New COVID-19 Stats Indicates Most States Are Opening Up Far Too Early [Video]

New COVID-19 Stats Indicates Most States Are Opening Up Far Too Early

The number of new coronavirus COVID-19 cases isn't declining anywhere in the US except Alaska. According to Business Insider, that hasn't stopped 32 states from easing lockdown restrictions. Most..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published
Covid-19 | PM's vaccine meet; Telangana lockdown; liquor home delivery: Updates [Video]

Covid-19 | PM's vaccine meet; Telangana lockdown; liquor home delivery: Updates

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting to review the progress on development of a vaccine in India, to Punjab officials proposing home delivery of liquor to prevent crowding at stores..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:51Published