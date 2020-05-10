Urban Legend movie (1998) - Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid
Urban Legend movie trailer (1998) - Plot synopsis: A college student suspects a series of bizarre deaths are connected to certain urban legends.
Director: Jamie Blanks Writer: Silvio Horta Stars: Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid, Robert Englund, Loretta Devine, John Neville, Brad Dourif Genre: Horror, Mystery