Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Urban Legend movie (1998) - Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Urban Legend movie (1998) - Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid

Urban Legend movie (1998) - Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid

Urban Legend movie trailer (1998) - Plot synopsis: A college student suspects a series of bizarre deaths are connected to certain urban legends.

Director: Jamie Blanks Writer: Silvio Horta Stars: Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid, Robert Englund, Loretta Devine, John Neville, Brad Dourif Genre: Horror, Mystery

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this