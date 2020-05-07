Leo Junior Senior High School students continue 'All in Challenge' for Grabill Food Bank

Best friends Sarah Harhigh and Raegan Samuels continue raising money for Grabill Food Bank by helping neighbors with their yard jobs as part of the national 'All in Challenge.'

These best friends continue to help their neighbors out during covid-19.

But now their even helping out a local food bank.fox 55's mallory beard caught up two leo junior- senior high school students to see how they're going "all-in" for the community.

what started as a small idea to help neighbors with outdoor chores turned into something greater.

These best friends just wanted to help out durign covid-19, and now they've raised over $1500 to donate to donate to a local food bank.

Sarah harhigh// leo junior senior high school student :11-:16 "it's a good time to do something even though we obviously have to take precautions and stuff."

The duo began the yard jobs as a part of the national "all in challenge" to help food banks.

Raegan samuels//leo junior senior high school student :21-:27"it's definitely showed us that we can do a lot more than we think."

The girls made the challenge local and continue donating their proceeds to grabill food bank.

Kim burdick//neighbor "there's a lot of good, hard working young adults.

And i saw it as them wanting to do something for the community.

But sarah says she knew their idea was worth pursuing.

Sarah harhigh// leo junior senior high student "a lot of older people and some adults think that kids can make that big of a difference when we showed that we really can."

Raegan says a simple thought can make a big difference.

Especially when it comes to lending a hand.

Raegan samuels//leo junior senior high student just help your mom clean the dishes or wash the windows or something."

And her mother couldn't be more proud.

Dana cusick//raegan's mother 1:09-1:22"it makes me feel good.

It shows me i'm doing something right in raising her and i couldn't be more proud."

