Welsh Govt concerned over PM message

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has expressed concern over the Prime Minister's message on Sunday suggesting it may encourage people in England to travel to Wales to exercise, where Mr Drakeford insists Welsh law deems it inappropriate to do so.

Mr Drakeford said police reported increased traffic over the bank holiday weekend and that his government is using the available means to reduce this going forward.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn