Jerry Stiller, Actor and Comedian, Dead at 92

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Jerry Stiller, Actor and Comedian, Dead at 92

Jerry Stiller, Actor and Comedian, Dead at 92

Jerry Stiller, Actor and Comedian, Dead at 92 His son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter.

Ben Stiller, Twitter Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on 'Seinfeld' as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father.

After 'Seinfeld,' Stiller starred on 'King of Queens' from 1998 until 2007.

His show business career spanned nearly seven decades.

By the 1960s, the comedy duo he created with his wife, Anne Meara, was making regular appearances on 'The Ed Sullivan Show.'

Stiller continued to work in television and on Broadway throughout the 1970s.

He was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on 'Seinfeld.'

