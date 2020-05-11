Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Comedian Jerry Stiller dies aged 92

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Comedian Jerry Stiller dies aged 92
Comedian Jerry Stiller, the father of actor Ben, has died aged 92.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jerry Stiller dies aged 92 – son Ben Stiller pays tribute

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller – the father of Ben Stiller – has died aged 92.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Jerry Stiller, comedian, 'Zoolander' and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92

Jerry Stiller, American comedian, actor, and star of the likes of Seinfeld, Zoolander, and Hairspray,...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanetTXBlessed

🌹❤️🇺🇸Janet 🇺🇸❤️🌹 RT @no_silenced: Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92‘ Very sad....Great actor....May he RIP🙏 Frank Costanza 😢 #mond… 10 seconds ago

RosyOnuh

onuh rosy  American Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies at 92 https://t.co/vaJ9alAhUM 14 seconds ago

FollowMal

Diane Such sad sad news for us all. He was a treasure. My heart goes out to his family. Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Se… https://t.co/wImuo7tifX 27 seconds ago

_PnFLover101

Laura™ :) RT @DailyNickNews: Jerry Stiller, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Hairspray’ Actor and Comedian, Dies at 92 https://t.co/5iX7QceWtZ via @variety RIP 😭 1 minute ago

tory_gonzales

🖤TorryyG RT @ABC30: Rest in peace: Jerry's son Ben Stiller confirmed his passing in a tweet, saying, "He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad." http… 1 minute ago

ddogmomm

mandy RT @ABC7: #BREAKING: Comedian and actor Jerry Stiller, known for roles on “Seinfeld” and “King of “Queens,” dies at 92 https://t.co/eWvwIJA… 1 minute ago

TiffCrites

Tiffany Crites RT @ABC: NEW: Gov. Andrew Cuomo sends his condolences to Ben Stiller on the death of his father, comedic legend Jerry Stiller. "Jerry Stil… 1 minute ago

_SevenO

Uribe Canalla RT @ABC: Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, has died at age 92, his son Ben Stiller announced. https://t.co/xX68lacnUi https://t… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92 [Video]

Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92

Comedian Jerry Stiller has died at 92. Story: https://wfts.tv/2LjEKUc

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:16Published
Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller dies, aged 92 [Video]

Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller dies, aged 92

Ben Stiller has paid tribute to his father, actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, after his death at the age of 92. The Zoolander star remembered his father as “the most dedicated husband to Anne for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published