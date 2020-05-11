Sturgeon issues statement reinforcing stay at home message
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a statement reinforcing the 'Stay at Home' message to the Scottish people following confusion caused by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's comments in the last 24 hours.
