As businesses re-open, some workers are hesitant to return

But many employees are not sure they want to go back yet and are wondering if they can stay home and collect unemployment a couple more months.

MULTIPLECLIENTS A DAY."HER FRANCHISE JUST SENT THISLETTER ....STATING "WE WOULDLIKEYOU TO RESUME WORK.

WE WILLFORMALLY NOTIFY THE STATEUNEMPLOYMENT OFFICE."THAT MEANS NO MORE UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.IT'S THE SAME AT OTHERBUSINESSES -- LIKE STARBUCKS --WHERE WORKERS ARE NOW BEINGRECALLED, AND SOME SAY THEYARE RELUCTANT TO DEAL WITHCUSTOMERS ALL DAY.--------------------2 SECS SEPARATOR---------------------BUT FROM THE DOESNT THAT STINKFILE, WHAT HAPPENS IF YOUDON'T GO IN.BUSINESS INSIDER SAYS "FEARFULEMPLOYEES SAY THEY'D RATHERCOLLECT UNEMPLOYMENT THAN RISKTHEIR HEALTHRETURNING TO WORK - EXCEPT THEYCAN'T." THAT'S RIGHT: IF YOURBUSINESS RECALLS YOU...IT'S GOBACK OR GOUNPAID...NO MATTER HOW WORRIED YOU AREABOUT CATCHING COVID, LIKECHRISSY.(SOT)"SO THAT'S 20 TO 30 TIMES A DAYI COULD BE POTENTIALLYEXPOSED TO A VIRUS, NOT JUST MEBUT ALL OF US STYLISTS." BUTTHE US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SAYSUNEMPLOYMENTENDS WHEN YOU ARE RECALLED....UNLESS YOU HAVE COVID 19 ORARE CARING FOR SOMEONE WHO HASIT.(JOHN ON CAM)IF YOU HAVE SERIOUS HEALTHCONCERNS...SPEAK WITH YOUREMPLOYER.BUT STAYING HOME COULD BECOSTLY.

