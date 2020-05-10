Barack Obama Criticizes Donald Trump’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Former President Barack Obama recently delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump’s administration during a private call on May 8.

Obama reportedly described the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster.” Barack Obama, via CNN He also referenced the upcoming election, stating the need to fix a nation that Trump had caused to become “divided.” Barack Obama, via CNN Trump has since fired back at Obama, tweeting that he and Joe Biden “didn’t have a clue” how to handle the 2009 H1N1 swine flu outbreak.

Donald Trump, via Twitter According to the CDC, swine flu in the U.S. resulted in 12,500 deaths.

So far, COVID-19 has caused 81,157 recorded deaths in the country.