Obama Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Former President Barack Obama gave a college commencement address that criticized President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response.

Obama spoke to the class of 2020 for 74 historically black colleges and universities across the U.S. He said: “You’re being asked to find your way in the world in the middle of a devastating pandemic and terrible recession.” According to the HuffPost, he said the virus “spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities” face.

