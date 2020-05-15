Obama Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published 34 minutes ago Obama Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic Former President Barack Obama gave a college commencement address that criticized President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response. Obama spoke to the class of 2020 for 74 historically black colleges and universities across the U.S. He said: “You’re being asked to find your way in the world in the middle of a devastating pandemic and terrible recession.” According to the HuffPost, he said the virus “spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities” face. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like