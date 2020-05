The best of both worlds: How one local man is serving WNY in two different ways

Other days, he may be thousands of feet in the air, leading a crew of U.S Airmen.

LOOKING AHEAD --TOMORROW WILL BE ASPECIAL EVENT...HONORING THE FRONTLINES IN THIS BATTLEAGAINST COVID-19.THE AIR FORCE WILLBE FLYING OVER MANYHOSPITALS INWESTERN NEW YORK-- SHOWING ITSAPPRECIATION FORALL THE HARD WORKHAPPENING IN THOSEFACILITIES.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS GIVES US A LOOKAT WHAT TO EXPECT.ON TUESDAY MORNINGAT 11:45 SHARP..UNITED STATESAIRMEN WILL TAKE TOTHE SKY OVERWESTERN NEW YORKTO HONOR THE MENAND WOMEN ON THEFRONT LINESBATTLING COVID-19.GEARY "FROM PEOPLECLEANING BUILDINGSTO ALL THE NURSES,DOCTORS, BUSINESSOWNERS, EVERYONE INTHE COMMUNITY.

FORALL THEY'VE BEENPUTTING UP WITH ANDDEALING WITH DURINGCOVID."SENIOR MASTERSERGEANT WILLIAMGEARY WILL BETHERE..

SHOWINGAPPRECIATION FROM10-THOUSAND FEETUP.GEARY "WE'LL BEWAVING ATEVERYBODY, WE ALLWILL.

IT'S JUST GREATTO GIVE BACK TO THECOMMUNITY AT LARGE."ON A TYPICAL DAY,GEARY CAN BE FOUNDHERE, ACTING ASCOMMISSIONER OFPUBLIC WORKS FORERIE COUNTY.BUT ON TUESDAY,HE'LL BE ON A K-C ONETHIRTY FIVE AS ABOOM OPERATORMAKING SURE THEAIRCRAFT STAYSFUELED.GEARY "TO WALK OUTOF THIS UNIFORM ANDPUT ON A FLIGHT SUITTOMORROW, IT'SDEFINITELY THE BESTOF BOTH WORLDS ISTHE WAY I LIKE TOLOOK AT IT."HE'S SERVED FOR 29YEARS.

FOR GEARY,THE FLYOVER WILL BELIKE ANY OTHERMISSION.GEARY "I'LL BE IN THEBOOKS TONIGHT LIKE IALWAYS DO PRE-BRIEFFOR A MISSION, TOMAKE SURE MY PARTOF THE MISSION ISSUCCESSFUL."HE SAYS IT'S A FULLEIGHT HOUR DAY OFWORK.WHILE THE AIRMENPREPARE FORTAKEOFF, FRONTLINEWORKERS ON THEGROUND AREPREPARING TOWELCOME THEM.LANE "WHEN WE SEETHE HEROES IN THESKY RECOGNIZING THEHEROES ON THEGROUND, WE'REREALLY EXCITEDABOUT THAT SO, WE'RETRYING TO GET ASMANY FOLKS ASPOSSIBLE REALLYJAZZED UP AND GETTHEM OUTSIDE."TAYLOR "THE PLANHERE AT BUFFALOGENERAL IS TO HAVEAS MANY HEALTHCAREWORKERS ASPOSSIBLE SEE THEAIRCRAFT.

SO WHENTHE TIME COMES,THEY'LL ALL MEET ONTHE ROOF OF APARKING GARAGE TOWAVE AS THEY FLY BY."LANE "IT'S BEENAMAZING.

THE FLYOVER WILLNOW INCLUDE THE ST.JOSEPH'S CAMPUS --WHICH IS DEDICATEDTO TREATING COVIDPATIENTS... AND WILLEND WITH A FLY OVERNIAGARA FALLSMEMORIAL MEDICALCENTER AT 12:15.GEARY "EVERYTHINGWILL BE SAFE, IT'SGOING TO BE ABEAUTIFUL DISPLAY.WE'RE ALL IN THISTOGETHER, WE'LL GETTHROUGH ITTOGETHER."SO SAFELY KEEP YOUREYES ON THE SKIES..BETWEEN 11:45 AND12:15 TUESDAY.IN BUFFALO, TAYLOREPPS, 7EWN.